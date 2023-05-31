Man missing after kayak found overturned on Mississippi River in St. Cloud

A kayaker has gone missing after an overturned kayak was discovered on the Mississippi River in St. Cloud Wednesday evening.

The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office said the emergency center received a call just before 4 p.m. from a boater who discovered an overturned kayak on the Mississippi River. The boater recovered the dark red kayak but did not see anyone around.

The St. Cloud Fire Department arrived at the scene and used several boats to search the shoreline and water surface for signs of the kayaker. The sheriff’s office and Minnesota DNR also assisted by using boats equipped with side scan sonar abilities to search the water.

The kayaker was not located during the search. Law enforcement said they know the identity of the kayaker but are not informing the public until the family is aware of the situation.

The sheriff’s office described the kayaker as a 39-year-old white man who is 5’10" and approximately 200 pounds. He has black hair and a full beard which is reddish in color. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a black t-shirt with a subdued-tone American Flag on the front. He was in a dark red and red kayak.

Anyone with information on the missing kayaker can call the sheriff’s office at 320-251-4240.