Missing elderly man in Minneapolis found safe

Update (8:45 a.m. Tuesday): Minneapolis police say Amatoly Afanasyev has been found "safe and well."

A man who suffers from memory issues has been reported missing by the Minneapolis Police Department Monday night.

Amatoly Afanasyev is an elderly white man with a thin build. He is 5 feet, 4 inches tall, bald and has light colored eyes. He was last seen on the 200 block of Oak Grove St.

Police fear he is not dressed for the weather, as he was last seen wearing a white shirt, jeans and slippers.

He does not speak English.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911.