Missing: Brainerd, Minn. woman found dead

article

The Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office says the woman reported missing on January 8 has been found dead.

Jenna Kate Bartylla was last seen on January 7 at a home south of Brainerd. Her purse and phone were left behind. Family members reported Bartylla as missing the next day.

Friday, the Sheriff's Offce said they recovered Bartylla's body in a wooded area near where she was last seen.

"At this point, we have no indication of foul play. However, we are not done processing the scene. Currently my investigators are still trying to locate witnesses in this case.” Crow Wing County Sheriff Scott Goddard said in a release. "This is not the outcome we had hoped for in this case. Our prayers and thoughts are with Jenna’s family and friends”.

The Sheriff's Office is continuing to investigate.