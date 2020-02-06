Missing: 39-year-old man was last seen at Bohemian Flats Park in Minneapolis Monday morning

article

Minneapolis Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 39-year-old last seen at Bohemian Flats Park Monday morning.

The man is Jonathan Joseph Erickson. He was last seen in the area of 2150 W. River Pkwy. in the early morning hours of Feb. 3.

Police say he is in need of medications.

Erickson is a 6-foot, 1-inch white male with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue and gray jacket, blue jeans and brown hiking boots. He may not be clean shaven is might be wearing glasses.

If you have any information about Erickson’s whereabouts, call Sgt. Scott Downing of the Minneapolis Police Department at 612-673-5588.

Tips can also be submitted to CrimeStoppers at 1800-222-8477 or at www.crimestoppersMN.org.

Successful tips could be eligible for a financial reward.