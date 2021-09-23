Missing 13-year-old girl from group home in Willmar has been found

article

The missing 13-year-old girl was located in Idaho, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said Thursday night.

The Willmar Police Department asked for the public's help in finding the missing teen Thursday morning.

Cienna Azure-Descheuquet was reported as a runaway from a group home in Willmar Sept. 11. She has brown eyes, red/brown hair and is described as 5 feet 5 inches and 167 pounds.

Contact the Willmar Police Department at 320-235-2244 or dial 911.