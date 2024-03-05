A frightening video from a February hit-and-run crash shows a driver turning around and running over a person on I-494 in Minnetonka.

The video, uncovered by SafetyVid, shows the crash on February 10 near Baker Road.

A criminal complaint filed against the suspect, James Neises, states that the victim was riding in a white Kia when it appears he was pushed out. The victim was dragged for a distance along the pavement of the highway.

Traffic camera video shows the Kia then turning around and hitting the victim. The victim suffered serious injuries and was rushed to a hospital for treatment.

Police spotted Neiss in a white Kia at a gas station near County Road 101 and Townline Road a short time later. He was arrested after a police chase ended in a PIT maneuver.

Neises faces counts of assault and fleeing a peace officer.