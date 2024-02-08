Minnetonka High School student stabs another student: Police

A student was stabbed by a classmate on Tuesday at Minnetonka High School.

According to the Minnetonka Police Department, just before 2 p.m., dispatch received notification of an incident about a student "possibly stabbed with an airbrush tip on purpose by some other student."

At the time, the suspect student remained in the classroom, but a few minutes later, police were notified that its school resource officer was, "looking for the other student involved."

Medics were sent to the school, and at 4:47 p.m., the call was closed by police.

Tuesday evening, district officials notified parents by saying, "During period six, we had an interaction between two students in a classroom that resulted in an injury to one of them… The student was transported to the hospital via ambulance for evaluation."

The notification went on to clarify that "this was an isolated situation, and it did not involve any other students."

The district said it would conduct its own "thorough investigation" while its school resource officer was also investigating and that "the safety and security of our students remains, as always, our top priority."

On Wednesday, through a notification to parents, the district said it hoped to be transparent with its community while clarifying, "The student was injured with an art tool that the other student held in their hand."

The district again stressed on Wednesday that student safety would be its top priority.