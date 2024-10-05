Minnetonka crash closes US 12 westbound lanes

article

The Brief Minnesota State Patrol is investigating an injury crash in Minnetonka on US 12, prompting the westbound lanes to close. The Minnesota Department of Transportation's 511 map says the roadway will be closed until about 11:30 p.m. Saturday. The State Patrol says they have yet to determine the extent of the injuries in the crash.



The westbound lanes of US 12 closed after a crash in Minnetonka Saturday night.

What we know

The Minnesota State Patrol, from Carlson Parkway to westbound US 12, the roadway is closed, and will be for "several hours."

According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation's (MnDOT) 511 Map, the westbound lanes will be closed until about 11:30 p.m. Saturday due to a "serious crash."

What we don't know

Authorities did not say who was involved in the crash, or what led up to it. It is also unknown how many vehicles it involved.

The extent of the injuries and how many people were injured is currently unknown.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.