Minnesota's oldest Black-owned newspaper and business turns 90

The archive room at the Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder is filled with thousands of headlines going back nearly a century.

But one in particular chronicles a remarkable achievement of its own.

"I'm overwhelmed with joy and happiness, and it just feels phenomenal. That's all I can say. To know that my family's legacy has made it 90 years through the rough times and the tough times, and we're still here despite it all." said owner Tracy Williams-Dillard.

Her grandfather, Cecil E. Newman, started the weekly newspaper 90 years ago to give a voice to the voiceless.

When the first issue came out on August 10, 1934, it cost 5 cents and carried a front page promise from Newman to "speak out fearlessly and unceasingly against injustices, discrimination, and all imposed inequalities".

"Our focus is making sure that the African American community is being treated with respect and in the way that they should be. and if you're not, we hold you accountable," said Williams-Dillard.

For nine decades, the paper has provided a snapshot of the Black experience in Minnesota and covered stories that directly affect the African American community, from the election of Barack Obama to the murder of George Floyd, which happened just a few blocks from its office in South Minneapolis.

It has also employed talent like renowned photographer Gordon Parks and carved out its own niche in the community.

"We are both the oldest African American newspaper in Minnesota. We are the oldest Black-owned business in Minnesota and we are one of the oldest African American newspapers in the country. So we're proud," said Williams-Dillard.

Just like she inherited the paper from her grandparents, Williams-Dillard plans to pass it on to her daughter one day, in hopes of keeping their family's legacy alive for another 90 years.

"The community needs the Spokesman-Recorder now more than ever," said Williams-Dillard.

The Spokesman-Recorder will celebrate its 90th anniversary with a yacht cruise on the St Croix River on Friday night followed by a gala at the Depot in Downtown Minneapolis on Saturday night.