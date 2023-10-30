Minnesota weather: Expect a chilly Halloween

Monday starts off cold with temperatures in the teens and early 20s. Clouds will start rolling in throughout the day, and it's bringing some snow with it.

Don't expect another Halloween blizzard, but there could be enough snow to make the roads slippery Monday night into Tuesday morning. At most, some areas may get up to an inch and a half of snow.

Later Tuesday, the clouds will dissipate making for a sunny rest of the day. It should be a nice night for trick or tricking, but it will be cold with temperatures dropping into the 20s during the trick-or-treating hour.

Toward the end of the week, temperatures will rise into the 40s.

Here's the seven-day forecast: