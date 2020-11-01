Minnesotans make election pitches in final weekend

article

President Donald Trump and Joe Biden are making their final pitches to voters before Election Day as their supporters make one final push to get out the vote in Minnesota.

The wait at an early vote center in Northeast Minneapolis was a solid 45 minutes all day long as people lined up to get their vote in ahead of Election Day.

Trump supporters hit the pavement knocking on doors in the suburbs Sunday while Democrats went for what they considered the socially distant version.

Voters on both sides focused on the presidential race, but they did not lose sight of the U.S. Senate seat also on the ballot.

“People are choosing between fear and chaos on the one hand and then leadership that lifts people up,” said Sen. Tina Smith.

Smith stopped at the Biden car parade in St. Paul Sunday as the latest Survey USA poll shows her lead over former congressman Jason Lewis is shrinking.

“I was down in the polls in 2016 when I won,” said Lewis. “At this point four years ago, the president was down by 10 in Minnesota. We’re much, much closer now. A statistical dead heat.”

Lewis is at home recovering from emergency hernia surgery, but told FOX 9 in a virtual interview that COVID-19 lockdowns will play a huge role in the Senate race.

“This public health challenge, and it’s serious, has been exploited for partisan political purposes. We can protect the vulnerable, but we cannot institute a whole new lockdown generation.”

Gov. Tim Walz was also out campaigning this weekend, making a big push for everyone to get out and vote.

“Cast a vote for who you wish to count a vote for,” he said. “But make sure that we count those votes.”