Minnesota Republicans respond to ICE operations, Trump 'garbage' comments

Minnesota Republican lawmakers FOX 9 spoke with approve of the immigration enforcement operations taking place in the Twin Cities, but did not endorse or condemn President Trump's "garbage" comments regarding the Somali community.

Minnesota GOP says ICE operation is necessary

GOP representatives say the ICE operations in the Twin Cities is a warranted response to the widespread fraud that has taken place in Minnesota.

They point to examples like Feeding Our Future, a case that saw many people of Somali descent criminally charged with wire fraud and money laundering.

Khadijo Warsame, owner of Zahra Cafe in the Karmel Mall of south Minneapolis, spoke to the mood felt in the community following the announcement of ICE activity in the city.

"Everyone is scared, but I'm not scared, but a lot of people who are undocumented, they have a work permit only, they don't want to come to the mall and buy something because they worry about ICE," said Warsame.

Rep. Mary Franson (R-Alexandria) believes the ICE operations should bring relief to Minnesota residents as federal agents remove bad actors.

"If you aren't doing bad things, why would you be worried?" Franson said. "We see law enforcement all over this state doing good work, and you know, everyday citizens don't live their life afraid because they saw a cop on the street. It's the media that frames things that makes it look like everyone is out to get a certain group of people."

When asked if she endorsed or denounced the president's "garbage" remarks, she attacked the line of questioning, despite FOX 9 telling her on the phone, hours before the interview, that the question would be asked. President Trump's direct quote was even read verbatim to Franson, so she knew what we would be referring to.

"Okay, that’s a dumb, stupid question, and I’m not even –. That is a stupid question. I can’t even believe you asked me that question," said State Rep. Franson said when asked about President Trump’s comments on the Somali community. "That is absolutely stupid. Did you just ask me that?"

After being pressed further, Rep. Franson said, "If you are defrauding our government, our state, our taxpayers, you are garbage."

Republicans distance themselves from Trump's 'garbage' remarks

Two other State Republican lawmakers on Thursday reacted to the ongoing immigration enforcement operation in the Twin Cities and President Trump’s remarks earlier this week about Somalis.

While they refused to denounce President Trump's remarks about Somalis, one state senator said, "That is not how I would put it."

Other lawmakers, when speaking to FOX 9, distanced themselves from his remarks but said the enforcement operation is necessary.

"The president has the right to speak his own mind and certainly has colored the debate. But I’ll just say that the president has been talking about the challenges with fraud and immigration and the issues and challenges that we have faced from the illegal activity of Somalians in Minnesota...." said State Rep. Isaac Schultz, deputy speaker pro tempore.

"I don’t like those remarks. I would say this: fraud is garbage. Fraud is disgusting," said State Rep. Elliot Engen of Lino Lakes. "I think anybody who’s here illegally who’s looking to defraud our public programs – that’s wrong, and we should go after it. But we shouldn’t lose the forest through the trees just like we shouldn’t lose the fraud through the Democrat distractions."