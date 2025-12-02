Things to do in Minnesota: 6 things to do this weekend (Dec. 3–7)

Following a helping of fresh snow that kicked the state into the holiday season in a hurry, there are plenty of things to do across Minnesota this weekend to get into the holiday spirit.

GLOW Holiday Festival

Various times now through Jan. 4

CHS Field

Tickets required, more information here

The home of the St. Paul Saints transforms into a holiday extravaganza with more than a million lights, an Enchanted Forest, Vixen’s Zip Line and giant slide.

A carousel and family-friendly s'mores stations afford parents of all ages a wide variety of activities, and the recent snow has made the grounds even more festive for the remainder of the season.

Adults Night Out at Winter Lights

Dec. 3-4

Minnesota Landscape Arboretum, Chaska

Tickets required, more information here

Those without kids seeking a festive light experience can check out the annual Winter Lights walking tour that turns buildings and gardens into, "an illuminated wonderland with nature-themed light displays at every turn." Meanwhile, live music in the MacMillan Auditorium sets the mood. Food and drinks will also be available.

Cirque du Soleil’s ‘Twas the Night Before…

Dec. 3-7

Northrop Auditorium, Minneapolis

Tickets required, more information here

Cirque du Soleil’s first holiday show based on the classic poem "A Visit from Saint Nicholas" by Clement Clarke Moore features "thrilling acrobatics, lovable characters, and a soundtrack including holiday classics reinvented by Cirque du Soleil" that’s said to be a "festive flurry of love and cheer created especially for families."

Holiday Junk Bonanza Vintage Market

Dec 4-6

Canterbury Park, Shakopee

Tickets required, more information here

The three-day indoor vintage shopping event features more than 150 vendors offering vintage and unique items that could make for perfect holiday shopping.

St. Paul Ice Fishing & Winter Sports Show

Dec. 5-7

St. Paul RiverCentre

Tickets required, more information here

Speaking of shopping, if you need more gear for the season ahead, the St. Paul Ice Fishing Show bills itself as "the largest and ultimate ice fishing event in the nation," with more than 190 exhibits featuring a wide range of fish houses, augers, underwater cameras, rods and reels, apparel and more.

47th Annual Landmark Center Holiday Bazaar

Dec. 5-7

Landmark Center, St. Paul

Tickets required, more information here

For nearly five decades, the Annual Landmark Center Holiday Bazaar fills the historic Landmark Center in downtown St. Paul with holiday spirit where guests can find "beautiful and unique handcrafted gift items by 80 of the area’s finest artists." Items from vendors are expected to include jewelry, woodwork, paintings, décor, woven and wearable art, handmade lotions, soaps and more. Holiday music and food vendors will be on hand to add to the holiday shopping experience.