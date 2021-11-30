Expand / Collapse search

Minnesota Zoo's holiday lights show, Nature Illuminated, opens Thursday

By FOX 9 Staff
Tomato frog at Nature Illuminated at the Minnesota Zoo. Photo courtesy of the Minnesota Zoo.  (Minnesota Zoo.  / FOX 9)

APPLE VALLEY, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Minnesota Zoo’s holiday lights show, Nature Illuminated, is back again this year and will open to the public on Thursday.

This year’s drive-thru event features custom-made, larger-than-life inflatable animals and light work accompanied by an audio tour. There will also be a walking tour option later in the season where visitors can enjoy the lights while walking on a trail. The goal is to shine a light on some of the world’s most endearing and endangered animals.

Minnesota Zoo sea turtle Nature Illuminated

A sea turtle and a seahorse at Nature Illuminated at the Minnesota Zoo. Photo courtesy of the Minnesota Zoo.  (Minnesota Zoo / FOX 9)

The zoo started Nature Illuminated as an exclusively drive-thru event last year, when drive-thru light shows were how many experienced the holiday season due to the global pandemic.

The driving tour runs through Jan. 2 while the walking experience takes place Jan. 6-16.

Tickets can be reserved online