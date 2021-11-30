Minnesota Zoo's holiday lights show, Nature Illuminated, opens Thursday

article

The Minnesota Zoo’s holiday lights show, Nature Illuminated, is back again this year and will open to the public on Thursday.

This year’s drive-thru event features custom-made, larger-than-life inflatable animals and light work accompanied by an audio tour. There will also be a walking tour option later in the season where visitors can enjoy the lights while walking on a trail. The goal is to shine a light on some of the world’s most endearing and endangered animals.

A sea turtle and a seahorse at Nature Illuminated at the Minnesota Zoo. Photo courtesy of the Minnesota Zoo. (Minnesota Zoo / FOX 9)

The zoo started Nature Illuminated as an exclusively drive-thru event last year, when drive-thru light shows were how many experienced the holiday season due to the global pandemic.

The driving tour runs through Jan. 2 while the walking experience takes place Jan. 6-16.

Tickets can be reserved online.