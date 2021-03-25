Farm Babies back at Minnesota Zoo both in-person, virtually

article

Farm Babies is back at the Minnesota Zoo this spring after it was moved to a virtual event last year after the zoo closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The zoo says guests can experience the Farm Babies event both virtually and in person this year. The virtual celebration kicks off Thursday with photo galleries of the newborn farm animals and their mothers, zookeeper talks and live goat and sheep barn webcam available online.

Goat kids at the Wells Fargo Family Farm at the Minnesota Zoo. (Minnesota Zoo / FOX 9)

Guests will be able to visit the piglets, lambs, chicks, goat kids and other baby animals in person when the Wells Fargo Family Farm opens for the season on April 9.

Due to pandemic restrictions, the zoo is requiring visitors to make reservations in advance for in-person visits. Reservations can be made at mnzoo.org.

Piglets at the Wells Fargo Family Farm at the Minnesota Zoo. (Minnesota Zoo / FOX 9)

Advertisement

The zoo is also putting an emphasis this year on "Forgotten Farm Babies"-- pollinators such as bees and butterflies. Throughout the spring, the zoo will be working to showcase the importance of pollinators and their connection to healthy ecosystems and productive food systems, according to a news release.

Farm Babies runs through May 16.