Robbinsdale police chase ends with driver arrested after hitting fence in Minneapolis
ROBBINSDALE, Minn. (FOX 9) - Authorities say a pursuit that started in Robbinsdale early Sunday morning ended with the driver being arrested after crashing into a fence in Minneapolis.
Police chase ends in crash
What we know:
Robbinsdale police spokesperson John Elder said the incident started at around 1:40 a.m. Sunday. Officers attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation. During the stop, the driver had been suspected of drinking alcohol.
Police say the driver fled officers, and a pursuit was initiated. It went into Minneapolis, where the driver crashed into a fence near the 1200 block of West River Parkway.
Driver arrested
According to Hennepin County Jail records, a 50-year-old Montrose man was booked into the Hennepin County Jail at about 3:15 a.m. Sunday. He was arrested by Robbinsdale police on probable cause fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle.
What we don't know:
The alleged drunk driver has not yet been charged. The incident remains under investigation.