Robbinsdale police chase ends with driver arrested after hitting fence in Minneapolis

article

The Brief A police chase that started in Robbinsdale early Sunday morning ended with the driver being arrested after crashing into a fence in Minneapolis. Officers attempted a traffic stop at about 1:40 a.m., and the driver fled after being suspected of drinking. The driver crashed on the 1200 block of West River Parkway.



Authorities say a pursuit that started in Robbinsdale early Sunday morning ended with the driver being arrested after crashing into a fence in Minneapolis.

Police chase ends in crash

What we know:

Robbinsdale police spokesperson John Elder said the incident started at around 1:40 a.m. Sunday. Officers attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation. During the stop, the driver had been suspected of drinking alcohol.

Police say the driver fled officers, and a pursuit was initiated. It went into Minneapolis, where the driver crashed into a fence near the 1200 block of West River Parkway.

Driver arrested

According to Hennepin County Jail records, a 50-year-old Montrose man was booked into the Hennepin County Jail at about 3:15 a.m. Sunday. He was arrested by Robbinsdale police on probable cause fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle.

What we don't know:

The alleged drunk driver has not yet been charged. The incident remains under investigation.