Minnesota, Wisconsin school closings, delays for Feb. 15, 2024

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Education
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The largest snowstorm in the Twin Cities this season has led to some slick roads and some schools delaying the start of the day in Minnesota and Wisconsin.

Here's a list, as of 6:30 a.m.:

  • Boyceville Comm. District, Wisconsin: Delayed 2 hours, no half-day or morning 4K
  • Cedar Mountain District: Delayed 2 hours; Opening 2 hours late; No morning preschool
  • Clear Lake District, Wisconsin: Delayed 2 hours
  • Cosmos Learning Center: Delayed 2 hours
  • E.C.H.O. Charter School: Delayed 2 hours
  • Glenwood City District, Wisconsin: Delayed 2 hours
  • Hudson District, Wisconsin: Delayed 2 hours
  • Hutchinson District: Delayed 2 hours
  • Lakeview Schools: Delayed 2 hours
  • Mondovi District: Delayed 2 hours; No AM 4K/EC
  • Redwood Area School District: Delayed 2 hours
  • Trinity Academy, Wisconsin: Delayed 2 hours; No AM 4K or 3yr preschool

