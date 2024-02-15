Minnesota, Wisconsin school closings, delays for Feb. 15, 2024
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The largest snowstorm in the Twin Cities this season has led to some slick roads and some schools delaying the start of the day in Minnesota and Wisconsin.
Here's a list, as of 6:30 a.m.:
- Boyceville Comm. District, Wisconsin: Delayed 2 hours, no half-day or morning 4K
- Cedar Mountain District: Delayed 2 hours; Opening 2 hours late; No morning preschool
- Clear Lake District, Wisconsin: Delayed 2 hours
- Cosmos Learning Center: Delayed 2 hours
- E.C.H.O. Charter School: Delayed 2 hours
- Glenwood City District, Wisconsin: Delayed 2 hours
- Hudson District, Wisconsin: Delayed 2 hours
- Hutchinson District: Delayed 2 hours
- Lakeview Schools: Delayed 2 hours
- Mondovi District: Delayed 2 hours; No AM 4K/EC
- Redwood Area School District: Delayed 2 hours
- Trinity Academy, Wisconsin: Delayed 2 hours; No AM 4K or 3yr preschool
Updated school closings can be found here.