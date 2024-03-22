Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Watch
from SUN 1:00 PM CDT until TUE 7:00 AM CDT, Southern Cook/North Shore County, Southern Lake/North Shore
4
Winter Storm Watch
from SAT 7:00 PM CDT until TUE 1:00 AM CDT, Big Stone County, Traverse County
Winter Storm Watch
from SUN 7:00 AM CDT until TUE 7:00 AM CDT, Benton County, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, Central St. Louis County, Clay County, Cottonwood County, Crow Wing County, Douglas County, East Becker County, East Otter Tail County, East Polk County, Grant County, Hubbard County, Kanabec County, Kandiyohi County, Koochiching County, Lac Qui Parle County, Lincoln County, Lyon County, Mahnomen County, Meeker County, Mille Lacs County, Morrison County, Murray County, Norman County, North Beltrami County, North Cass County, North Clearwater County, North Itasca County, North St. Louis County, Northern Aitkin County, Northern Cook/Northern Lake Counties, Pine County, Pipestone County, Pope County, Redwood County, Renville County, South Aitkin County, South Beltrami County, South Cass County, South Clearwater County, South Itasca County, Stearns County, Stevens County, Swift County, Todd County, Wadena County, West Becker County, West Otter Tail County, Wilkin County, Yellow Medicine County, Burnett County, Douglas County, Washburn County
Winter Storm Watch
from SUN 7:00 AM CDT until MON 10:00 AM CDT, Anoka County, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Chisago County, Dakota County, Hennepin County, Isanti County, Le Sueur County, McLeod County, Nicollet County, Ramsey County, Rice County, Scott County, Sherburne County, Sibley County, Waseca County, Washington County, Watonwan County, Wright County, Barron County, Polk County

Minnesota, Wisconsin school closings, delays for March 22, 2024

By FOX 9 Staff
Updated  March 22, 2024 6:41am CDT
Weather
FOX 9

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Overnight snow has led to some slick roads and some schools are delaying the start of the day in Minnesota and Wisconsin on Friday. 

Here's the current list of school closings/delays as of 6:40 a.m. on Friday, March 22:

  • Annandale District: Delayed 2 hours; no morning preschool, Kids Club will open at 8 a.m.
  • Athlos Academies: Opening 2 hours late
  • Boyceville Comm. District, WI: Delayed 2 hours; no half-day, morning 4K
  • Dassel-Cokato School District: Delayed 2 hours
  • Eden Valley-Watkins Schools: Delayed 2 hours
  • Glenwood City District, WI: Delayed 2 hours
  • Hudson District, WI: Delayed 2 hours
  • Kimball Schools: Delayed 2 hours; Cubs Club will be open at 8:30 a.m.
  • Male Lake District: Delayed 2 hours; No morning preschool
  • Osceola District, WI: Delayed 2 hours
  • Rocori District: Delayed 2 hours; Spartan Spot and Kid Care 2 hours late. No morning preschool.
  • St. Cloud District: Opening 2 hours late
  • Trinity Academy, WI: Delayed 2 hours; TED, Wrap Care, TECA open at 7:30 a.m.
  • Woodbury Leadership Academy: Delayed 2 hours

MN weather: Snow overnight, more snow Sunday

Here's the latest forecast.