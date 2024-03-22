Minnesota, Wisconsin school closings, delays for March 22, 2024
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Overnight snow has led to some slick roads and some schools are delaying the start of the day in Minnesota and Wisconsin on Friday.
Here's the current list of school closings/delays as of 6:40 a.m. on Friday, March 22:
- Annandale District: Delayed 2 hours; no morning preschool, Kids Club will open at 8 a.m.
- Athlos Academies: Opening 2 hours late
- Boyceville Comm. District, WI: Delayed 2 hours; no half-day, morning 4K
- Dassel-Cokato School District: Delayed 2 hours
- Eden Valley-Watkins Schools: Delayed 2 hours
- Glenwood City District, WI: Delayed 2 hours
- Hudson District, WI: Delayed 2 hours
- Kimball Schools: Delayed 2 hours; Cubs Club will be open at 8:30 a.m.
- Male Lake District: Delayed 2 hours; No morning preschool
- Osceola District, WI: Delayed 2 hours
- Rocori District: Delayed 2 hours; Spartan Spot and Kid Care 2 hours late. No morning preschool.
- St. Cloud District: Opening 2 hours late
- Trinity Academy, WI: Delayed 2 hours; TED, Wrap Care, TECA open at 7:30 a.m.
- Woodbury Leadership Academy: Delayed 2 hours