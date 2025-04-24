Minnesota Wild vs. Las Vegas Golden Knights: How to watch Game 3
article
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Minnesota Wild return home to Xcel Energy Center for Game 3 of its Stanley Cup Playoff series against the Vegas Golden Knights.
How to watch
What we know:
Thursday’s game is set for an 8 p.m. puck drop, and will be broadcast on TBS, which is on most cable systems and streamers like YouTubeTV. The game is also available on HBO Max.
Game 4 is currently scheduled for 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 26.
Games 3, 4 return to Minnesota
Dig deeper:
The Wild will host the Golden Knights in Games 3 and 4 at Xcel Energy Center with the series currently tied 1-1 after a 5-2 win late Tuesday night.
Wild series tied 1-1 with Golden Knights
Why you should care:
The Wild are in the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the 11th time in 13 seasons.
The team hasn’t won a playoff series since the 2014-15 season.