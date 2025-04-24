Minnesota Wild vs. Las Vegas Golden Knights: How to watch Game 3

article

The Brief The Minnesota Wild face the Vegas Golden Knights for Game 3 of their playoff series on Thursday night. The Wild tied its best-of-seven series, 1-1, after a 5-2 win in Game 2 late Tuesday night. Both Games 3 and 4 will be held at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.



Thursday’s game is set for an 8 p.m. puck drop, and will be broadcast on TBS, which is on most cable systems and streamers like YouTubeTV. The game is also available on HBO Max.

Game 4 is currently scheduled for 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 26.

Wild series tied 1-1 with Golden Knights

The Wild are in the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the 11th time in 13 seasons.

The team hasn’t won a playoff series since the 2014-15 season.