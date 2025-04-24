Expand / Collapse search

Minnesota Wild vs. Las Vegas Golden Knights: How to watch Game 3

Published  April 24, 2025 10:35am CDT
Minnesota Wild
FOX 9
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 22: Marcus Foligno #17, Gustav Nyquist #41 and Brock Faber #7 of the Minnesota Wild celebrate Folino's first-period goal against the Vegas Golden Knights in Game Two of the First Round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at T-M (Getty Images)

The Brief

    • The Minnesota Wild face the Vegas Golden Knights for Game 3 of their playoff series on Thursday night.
    • The Wild tied its best-of-seven series, 1-1, after a 5-2 win in Game 2 late Tuesday night.
    • Both Games 3 and 4 will be held at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Minnesota Wild return home to Xcel Energy Center for Game 3 of its Stanley Cup Playoff series against the Vegas Golden Knights.

How to watch

What we know:

Thursday’s game is set for an 8 p.m. puck drop, and will be broadcast on TBS, which is on most cable systems and streamers like YouTubeTV. The game is also available on HBO Max.

Game 4 is currently scheduled for 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 26.

Games 3, 4 return to Minnesota

Dig deeper:

The Wild will host the Golden Knights in Games 3 and 4 at Xcel Energy Center with the series currently tied 1-1 after a 5-2 win late Tuesday night.

Wild series tied 1-1 with Golden Knights

Why you should care:

The Wild are in the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the 11th time in 13 seasons.

The team hasn’t won a playoff series since the 2014-15 season.

