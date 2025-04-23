Anthony Edwards' poster dunk highlights wild MN sports night: Recap

article

An Anthony Edwards dunk, an incredible catch by Byron Buxton, and a three-point game from Kirill Kaprizov were among the highlights on a crazy Minnesota sports night.

Wild stars overpower Las Vegas

By the numbers:

The Wild's top stars helped lead the team to a late-night playoffs win over the Las Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday, tying the series up 1-1.

Kirill Kaprizov scored two goals while Matt Boldy added another goal himself. Both stars also notched assists during the game, making for a three-point night for Kaprizov.

Kaprizov's assist to Boldy for the first goal of the night was a beauty, with Kaprizov launching the puck across the ice to Boldy for a breakaway goal.

The Wild jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the second period and ultimately took the game 5-2.

Ant dunk highlight in ugly loss

The other side:

While the Wild were off to an electric start Tuesday night, the Wolves were in the midst of a grinder.

After their Game 1 upset on the road, the Wolves looked to seize a commanding 2-0 series lead with another win in Los Angeles before returning home.

While the Wolves were also bolstered by their stars, Anthony Edwards and Julius Randle, the rest of the team came up short, shooting a putrid 27.5% from the field.

The final score looked more like a 1990s box score, with the Wolves scoring just 85 points to the Lakers' 94.

The one bright spot of the game for the Wolves was a poster dunk Edwards threw down in the early third quarter. After getting double-teamed, Randle dished the ball to Edwards, who darted into the open lane and threw down a huge dunk on center Jaxon Hayes.

Twins stay perfect on Twins Tuesday

Local perspective:

Back at home, the Twins were hosting the last-place White Sox on the second edition of Twins Tuesday on FOX 9.

The Twins were able to squeak out a win despite facing bases loaded in the ninth. With two runners in scoring position, a diving catch by Byron Buxton sealed the game for the Twins.

What's next:

Both the Wild and the Timberwolves are returning to Minnesota with playoff road wins.

The Wolves play Friday night at 8:30 p.m. and Sunday afternoon at 2:30 p.m. at the Target Center. The Wild take the ice at the Xcel Energy Center on Thursday at 8 p.m. and Saturday at 3 p.m.

And, if you haven't heard, FOX 9 is airing 10 Twins games this year on Tuesday nights. The next Twins Tuesday game is on May 6 at 6:40 p.m. when the team takes on the Baltimore Orioles.