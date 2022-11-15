Expand / Collapse search

Minnesota weather: Tuesday snow lighter, still causing delays on the roads

By Fox 9 Staff
Winter Weather
(FOX 9) - Roads are better Tuesday than yesterday, but snow is still causing delays.

Warmer roads and the snow falling at a lighter rate than yesterday has thus far kept the roads mainly wet, and not icy, 

Tuesday's commute slowed by snow

Another snowy day in Minnesota is causing some headaches on area roads.

Yesterday, snow totals varied, with parts of the metro getting nearly 4 inches of snow. Officially 2.5 inches fell at MSP Airport. 

Monday the Minnesota State Patrol reported 566 crashes and 171 spin outs. Two of those crashed were fatal