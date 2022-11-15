Minnesota weather: Tuesday snow lighter, still causing delays on the roads

Roads are better Tuesday than yesterday, but snow is still causing delays.

Warmer roads and the snow falling at a lighter rate than yesterday has thus far kept the roads mainly wet, and not icy,

Yesterday, snow totals varied, with parts of the metro getting nearly 4 inches of snow. Officially 2.5 inches fell at MSP Airport.

Monday the Minnesota State Patrol reported 566 crashes and 171 spin outs. Two of those crashed were fatal.