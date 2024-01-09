Snow totals: Who saw the most snow in Minnesota?

article

The Twin Cities only recorded about a half inch of snow, but some areas of the state saw nearly a foot of snow between Monday and Tuesday.

The hardest-hit spots, as expected, were in southern and western Minnesota.

Hills, Minn. in Rock County, which is about 20 miles east of Sioux Falls, saw 11.8 inches of snow over two days. A little further east, Worthington reported 9 inches. To the north of Worthington, Slayton saw 6.8 inches. While Montevideo recorded 5.3 inches.

Closer to the metro, Hutchinson and Mankato saw about 3 inches.

Some more snow is in the forecast for Wednesday evening, bringing about an inch for the metro. Colder temps are on the way headed into the weekend.