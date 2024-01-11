Minnesota weather: Quiet, turning cold Thursday; accumulating snow for Friday, Friday night

Temperatures will fall on Thursday ahead of some accumulating snow on Friday and even colder temperatures this weekend.

It'll be pretty quiet on Thursday, but it'll turn colder throughout the day. The Twin Cities will see an afternoon temperature of around 15 degrees.

Snow in the forecast for Friday

Areas of low pressure are pushing toward the Midwest, which could lead to accumulating snow Friday and Friday night in southern Minnesota and the Twin Cities.

Winter storm warnings and winter storm watches are in effect for the area, including a winter storm watch for the Twin Cities from Friday into Saturday morning. The combination of the snow, wind and then the cold could cause problems.

Meteorologist Cody Matz explains how this wintry weather could come together in the video above.

Frigid temperatures this weekend

Blowing snow is possible on Saturday, with a high of around 7 degrees. Then on Sunday, the high is 0 degrees, with a low of 9 below and a windchill ranging from 20 to 30 below zero.

More of the same on Monday, with a high of around 2 degrees and a windchill from 15 to 25 below zero.

The cold weather continues into next week. Here's the seven-day forecast: