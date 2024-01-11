Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
until THU 6:00 PM CST, Southern Lake/North Shore
Winter Storm Warning
from FRI 12:00 AM CST until SAT 6:00 AM CST, Freeborn County, Goodhue County, Rice County, Steele County, Waseca County
Winter Storm Warning
from FRI 12:00 AM CST until SAT 9:00 AM CST, Dodge County, Fillmore County, Houston County, Mower County, Olmsted County, Wabasha County, Winona County
Winter Storm Warning
from THU 12:00 PM CST until SAT 12:00 AM CST, Cottonwood County, Jackson County, Nobles County
Winter Storm Warning
from THU 10:00 PM CST until SAT 6:00 AM CST, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Faribault County, Le Sueur County, Martin County, Nicollet County, Watonwan County
Winter Storm Watch
from FRI 12:00 AM CST until SAT 9:00 AM CST, Buffalo County
Winter Storm Watch
from FRI 6:00 AM CST until SAT 12:00 PM CST, Douglas County
Winter Storm Watch
from FRI 6:00 AM CST until SAT 6:00 AM CST, Barron County, Chippewa County, Dunn County, Eau Claire County, Pepin County, Pierce County, Polk County
Winter Storm Watch
from THU 10:00 PM CST until SAT 6:00 AM CST, McLeod County, Meeker County, Redwood County, Renville County, Sibley County, Wright County
Winter Storm Watch
from FRI 2:00 AM CST until SAT 6:00 AM CST, Anoka County, Chisago County, Dakota County, Hennepin County, Ramsey County, Scott County, Washington County

Minnesota weather: Quiet, turning cold Thursday; accumulating snow for Friday, Friday night

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Weather Forecast
FOX 9

MN weather: Turning colder; then accumulating snow

Temperatures will fall on Thursday ahead of some accumulating snow on Friday and even colder temperatures this weekend. FOX 9's Cody Matz has your forecast.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Temperatures will fall on Thursday ahead of some accumulating snow on Friday and even colder temperatures this weekend.

It'll be pretty quiet on Thursday, but it'll turn colder throughout the day. The Twin Cities will see an afternoon temperature of around 15 degrees. 

Snow in the forecast for Friday

Areas of low pressure are pushing toward the Midwest, which could lead to accumulating snow Friday and Friday night in southern Minnesota and the Twin Cities. 

Winter storm warnings and winter storm watches are in effect for the area, including a winter storm watch for the Twin Cities from Friday into Saturday morning. The combination of the snow, wind and then the cold could cause problems.

Meteorologist Cody Matz explains how this wintry weather could come together in the video above. 

Frigid temperatures this weekend

Blowing snow is possible on Saturday, with a high of around 7 degrees. Then on Sunday, the high is 0 degrees, with a low of 9 below and a windchill ranging from 20 to 30 below zero.  

More of the same on Monday, with a high of around 2 degrees and a windchill from 15 to 25 below zero. 

The cold weather continues into next week. Here's the seven-day forecast: