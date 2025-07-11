Minnesota weather: Statewide air quality alert issued for wildfire smoke
(FOX 9) - A warm and muggy Friday also comes with air quality alerts throughout the state for the weekend due to wildfire smoke coming from Canada.
Minnesota air quality alert
What they're saying:
The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) is warning that air quality will be unhealthy, showing hazy skies and the smell of smoke at times, beginning Friday and lasting until 9 a.m. on Monday.
Wildfire smoke could irritate a person’s eyes, nose, and throat.
Sensitive groups and those with health conditions could experience symptoms including chest tightness, shortness of breath and coughing, the MPCA says.
By Sunday evening, the smoke should be gone from most of the state.
An air quality alert was previously issued for northwest and north central Minnesota, but the agency now says residents will be under advisement statewide.
What you can do:
Based on severity levels, the MPCA recommends:
- Unhealthy for sensitive groups: People in sensitive groups are encouraged to reduce outdoor physical activities, take more breaks, or do less intense activities to reduce their exposure. People with asthma should follow their asthma action plan and keep their rescue inhaler nearby.
- Unhealthy: Reduce outdoor physical activities, take more breaks, and avoid intense activities to reduce exposure. Sensitive and more exposed individuals should avoid prolonged or vigorous activities and consider shortening, rescheduling, or moving outdoor events inside.
- Very unhealthy: Avoid prolonged or vigorous outdoor activity. Consider rescheduling sports and other outdoor events or moving them inside. Sensitive individuals should avoid all outdoor physical activity.
- Hazardous: Avoid physical activity outdoors. Sensitive groups should stay indoors, keep activity levels low, and keep indoor air as clean as possible.