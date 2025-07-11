Minnesota weather: Statewide air quality alert issued for wildfire smoke

article

The Brief The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has issued a statewide air quality alert for the entire state of Minnesota. The alert is due to heavy ground-level smoke from wildfires in central Canada that arrived in Minnesota behind a cold front. Sensitive groups and those with health conditions could experience symptoms including chest tightness, shortness of breath and coughing.



A warm and muggy Friday also comes with air quality alerts throughout the state for the weekend due to wildfire smoke coming from Canada.

Minnesota air quality alert

What they're saying:

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) is warning that air quality will be unhealthy, showing hazy skies and the smell of smoke at times, beginning Friday and lasting until 9 a.m. on Monday.

Wildfire smoke could irritate a person’s eyes, nose, and throat.

Sensitive groups and those with health conditions could experience symptoms including chest tightness, shortness of breath and coughing, the MPCA says.

By Sunday evening, the smoke should be gone from most of the state.

An air quality alert was previously issued for northwest and north central Minnesota, but the agency now says residents will be under advisement statewide.

What you can do:

Based on severity levels, the MPCA recommends: