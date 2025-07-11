Minnesota weather: Muggy Friday afternoon ahead of evening rumbles

The Brief Friday is humid with dew points in the 60s and widespread highs in the 80s. Scattered storms are possible in the metro during the evening and overnight hours. This weekend brings smoky sunshine and pleasant temperatures in the 70s and 80s.



Friday will be warm and muggy with a chance for evening storms in the Twin Cities.

Friday’s forecast in Minnesota

What to expect:

Friday will be humid with dew points holding in the 60s and widespread highs in the 80s. The Twin Cities metro will top out at around 86 degrees.

While the day features filtered sunshine, storms are likely to develop in northwestern Minnesota this afternoon and could reach the metro closer to sunset. Scattered storms are possible during the evening and overnight hours.

Weekend forecast

What's next:

The weekend brings more sunshine and comfortable weather, though skies will be hazy due to wildfire smoke in the upper atmosphere.

Saturday stays pleasant with highs in the 70s, before warming back into the 80s on Sunday and climbing into the 90s by Monday.

Another round of rain and storms are likely late Tuesday into Wednesday, followed by highs in the 70s for the middle part of next week.

Here’s a look at the seven-day forecast:

