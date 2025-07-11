Wildfire smoke prompts air quality alert for northwestern Minnesota

The Brief An air quality alert is in place for northwest and north central Minnesota until at least 6 p.m. Friday. Another round of smoke is expected to reach the state in the evening and impact the northern half of the state on Saturday. The alert is due to heavy ground-level smoke from wildfires in central Canada that arrived in Minnesota behind a cold front.



An air quality alert for northwest and north central Minnesota went into effect at 6 a.m. on Friday and could be extended into Saturday.

The areas included in the alert are Brainerd, Bemidji, East Grand Forks, Moorhead, International Falls, Roseau, and the Tribal Nations of Millie Lacs, Leech Lake, White Earth and Red Lake.

The smoke comes from wildfires burning in Canada, and more could arrive later this weekend.

Northern Minnesota air quality alert

What they're saying:

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) is warning that the air will be very unhealthy in the upper northwest corner of the state, marked as purple on the air quality alert map. The sky will look and smell smoky, with a haze in the air preventing people from seeing long distances.

Everyone in the purple area of the map is told to avoid prolonged or heavy exertion and should stay indoors. This area includes Bemidji, East Grand Forks, Roseau, and the Tribal Nations of Red Lake, Leech Lake, and White Earth.

Air quality alert issued by the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency. (Supplied)

Another large section of north central Minnesota is marked as red, meaning the air is unhealthy for everyone, although not as severe as the northwest section. The sky here could also look smoky, with hazy conditions possibly preventing people from seeing long distances with the air possibly smelling like smoke.

Everyone in the red area of the map is told to limit prolonged or heavy exertion and time spent outdoors. This area includes Brainerd, Moorhead, International Falls, and the Tribal Nations of Mille Lacs, Leech Lake, White Earth, and Red Lake.

What's next:

MPCA officials say a second round of smoke will reach northwest Minnesota on Friday evening. This smoke is expected to be more widespread and could impact the northern half of the state on Saturday and extend the air quality alert.

Cleaner air is expected to move into Minnesota from the west on Sunday, with air quality beginning to improve by that afternoon.

What you can do:

State officials are asking the public to not engage in activities that contribute to air pollution, such as outdoor burning and residential burning. Vehicle travel and idling should be reduced as much as possible.

Sensitive groups, such as people who have asthma or other breathing conditions, heart disease, high blood pressure, diabetes, as well as pregnant people, children and older adults could experience the impact of unhealthy air quality sooner than others.

The MPCA says anyone experiencing health effects related to poor air quality should contact their health provider. Someone who experiences severe symptoms, such as chest pain, trouble breathing, or thinks they could be having a heart attack, should call 911.

More information on state air quality alerts can be found here.