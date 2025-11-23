Minnesota weather: Record warmth Sunday, cold returns later this week

The Brief Sunday is expected to reach the record high of 55 degrees. Showers are expected to move in later on Monday into Tuesday with a chance of snow later on Tuesday into Tuesday night. Things will get colder on Wednesday, with cold temperatures expected through the end of the work week.



Expect a bright and sunny Sunday, followed by cold temperatures settling in later in the week.

Sunday forecast

Local perspective:

Temperatures will warm well above average again on Sunday.

The record for warmth at MSP International Airport is 55 degrees.

Temperatures look to warm into the lower to mid-50s with our forecast hitting today's warmth record.

Winds stay lighter out of the southwest under a sunny sky.

Extended forecast

What's next:

Our next weather producer approaches the area on Monday, bringing a chance of showers late in the day.

Showers will be possible again for southern Minnesota and the Twin Cities on Tuesday.

This system will pull in some colder air, turning rain to snow in western and northern Minnesota as the day progresses on Tuesday.

Measurable snow looks possible, especially on a line from around Fargo to Duluth (over north Central Minnesota).

The Twin Cities may see a little snow as well on Tuesday night.

Precipitation will move east of us by Wednesday, leading to a cold and blustery day.

It'll stay cold on Thanksgiving Day, Friday, and Saturday.