Minnesota weather: Passing clouds, humid Sunday with storms possible this afternoon

The Brief Large storms with heavy rain and several tornado reports came through the Twin Cities metro very late Saturday night and into the early hours of Sunday morning. Only a few weak showers and passing clouds linger for the first part of Sunday as humidity rebuilds. Sunday afternoon will bring slight chances of severe weather mainly for far southeastern Minnesota.



Sunday morning is starting out fairly quiet with only mid-and high-level clouds around the metro and mild temperatures.

Patchy showers are lingering across southern Minnesota along the Interstate-90 corridor.

Sunday forecast

Local perspective:

Passing clouds and weak southern showers are blowing east across Minnesota with temperatures hovering in the 60s.

There won't be much pure sunshine this afternoon, as extra clouds will churn through the sky, but humidity levels will still stay noticeable and high temperatures will climb into the lower 80s.

A nearby cool front will begin to move into the area and keep the forecast unsettled, triggering some patchy afternoon thunderstorms.

These storms won't be as widespread or as intense as Saturday's storms, but a few will likely manage to reach severe criteria.

There is a low risk (Level 1) of severe storms this afternoon in the Twin Cities metro area, with the most likely timeframe being between 2 p.m. - 5 p.m.

There is also a slight risk (Level 2) for severe storms in far southeastern Minnesota, with the most likely timeframe being between 3 p.m. - 7 p.m.

The severe weather risk includes possible hail and strong winds.

Monday forecast

What's next:

Monday's forecast is looking much nicer, with mostly sunny skies with lower humidity levels and a more "pleasant feeling" with a western breeze.

High temperatures are expected to reach around 80 degrees.

The forecast shows a pleasant few days into the middle of the week.