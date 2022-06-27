Minnesota weather: Gorgeous Monday with sunshine, low humidity
(FOX 9) - Another nice day is in store on Monday, with slightly warmer temperatures compared to Sunday.
Plenty of sunshine with temperatures starting off cool in the morning but then things will slowly warm up to a perfectly seasonable day with highs in the low 80s and low humidity levels in the Twin Cities.
A warm front could bring a sprinkle to northern Minnesota in the evening but the atmosphere is way too dry to support any widespread rain.