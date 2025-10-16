40 Minnesota waterways test positive for microplastics pollution

The Brief All 40 Minnesota waterways tested showed microplastic pollution. Conservation advocates highlight the need to reduce single-use plastics. The health impact of microplastics remains uncertain due to limited research.



A recent study reveals that microplastics have infiltrated all 40 Minnesota waterways tested, raising concerns about the state's environmental health.

Microplastics found in Minnesota lakes

What we know:

Conservation group Environment Minnesota conducted the research, confirming that microplastics are present in every tested waterway. This finding underscores the pervasive nature of plastic pollution in the state.

What they're saying:

"There are a lot of steps we need to take to protect our lakes and our health from plastic pollution. But to start, we need to move away from single-use plastics," said a conservation advocate. They emphasize that items used briefly should not pollute the environment for centuries.

The challenge of reducing plastic use

The backstory:

Americans generate over 35 million tons of plastic waste annually, making it difficult to move away from plastic dependency. Despite the known presence of microplastics, solid research linking them to severe health issues is lacking.

It’s important to note that Fox 9 has done a lot of reporting on PFAS, or "forever chemicals," and there is a link between PFAS and microplastics.

PFAS are chemicals, microplastics are physical plastic particles, but microplastics are made with PFAS coatings. Both are difficult to remove from the environment and potentially toxic.

What you can do:

Advocates suggest reducing reliance on single-use plastics as a starting point. While eliminating all plastic is not the goal, minimizing its use is seen as beneficial for both human health and the environment.

What we don't know:

The specific health impacts of microplastics on humans and animals remain unclear, as research is still developing. There is no concrete evidence yet linking microplastic exposure to serious health conditions.