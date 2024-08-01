Minnesota volleyball coach federally indicted on child sex crimes

article

A Minnetonka man working as a volleyball coach has been federally indicted for sex crimes involving minors, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Dorian Christopher Barrs, 32, has been indicted on one count of receiving child pornography, four counts of producing child pornography, and four counts of coercion and enticement of a minor, the DOJ announced on Thursday.

The allegations

Barrs worked as a volleyball coach from 2020 through early 2024, but the indictment alleges that incidents involving minors have taken place for nearly a decade.

While working as a volleyball coach, the DOJ alleges he persuaded and coerced minors to engage in sexual activity with him. In some cases, he allegedly recorded the encounters.

According to the indictment, Barr allegedly used social media and text messages to talk with minors and coerced them into sending sexually explicit images and videos.

The indictment identifies five victims between the ages of 15 and 17, but the DOJ said some victims have self-identified as being as young as 13 years old.

What we don't know

The DOJ did not say where Barr worked as a volleyball coach or what age group he coached.

The exact number of victims remains unknown as law enforcement is still working to confirm and identify victims. If you believe you or your minor may be a victim, contact the FBI Tip Line at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324) or tips.fbi.gov.