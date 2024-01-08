Minnesota US Foods workers picketing, restaurant deliveries delayed

In a show of support for Chicago area workers that remain on strike with nationwide distributor US Foods, workers in Plymouth, Minnesota, formed their own picket lines Monday, causing delays in orders to several restaurants throughout the Twin Cities.

On Monday, 130 members of Teamsters Local 705, based in Bensenville, Illinois, began a strike, "after weeks of contentious contract negotiations," alleged by the union.

A Teamsters Local 705 social media post states the strike follows the expiration of Local 705's contract with US Foods on Dec. 29.

In November, drivers voted unanimously to authorize the strike.

A US Foods spokesperson confirmed for FOX 9 that negotiations on a new contract began in mid-October.

"Our warning to US Foods was clear – meet our demands at the negotiating table or face a strike. Now, the company must bear the consequences of their inaction. Our members will remain on the streets until US Foods gets serious in negotiations," said Juan Campos, Local 705 Secretary-Treasurer and International Vice President At-Large, in the post.

Workers at the US Foods distribution center in Plymouth formed a picket line in solidarity with Bensenville union members Monday – a move that has caused delays in deliveries of supplies for several restaurants throughout the Twin Cities.

"At this time, we are working diligently to mitigate any potential disruptions for our valued customers who are serviced from this facility," a US Foods spokesperson told FOX 9.

According to its corporate site, US Foods is a food service provider and distributor, with approximately 250,000 restaurants and food service operator partners. The company currently has 70 broadline locations and more than 85 cash-and-carry stores, and is headquartered in Rosemont, Illinois.

In a statement provided to FOX 9, US Food said negotiations with Bensenville workers were scheduled to resume Monday, but an agreement has not yet been reached.

"We are disappointed the union has decided to take these actions given the highly competitive offerings our drivers currently receive," the statement reads. "We remain open to productive negotiations to reach a mutually beneficial agreement that recognizes the contributions of our hard-working associates, and out of respect for the law and the negotiations process, we will continue to focus our efforts at the bargaining table, because that’s where solutions are found."