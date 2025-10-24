Minnesota Timberwolves new concessions unveiled for 2025-26 season: Photos

The Brief Officially under new ownership, the Minnesota Timberwolves are providing a wide variety of new food and beverage options this season. Last year, Wolves officials said they reached 11,000 season ticket members for the first time since its inaugural season at Target Center. FOX 9 was onsite for the official tasting event, with photos of some of the newest options found below.



After back-to-back campaigns making it to the Western Conference Finals, the Minnesota Timberwolves have unveiled a total of 51 new food items, and a new "rotating test kitchen" concept for fans to choose from as they cheer on the team to get over the hump and advance to the finals for the first time ever.

Minnesota Timberwolves new concessions

What we know:

Among the new items, Wolves fans can expect offerings such as walleye nachos, beer-battered carnitas with chipotle BBQ, pork belly Bahn mi, hot honey sliders, a variety of new gourmet hot dogs and more.

In addition to the new staples, a transformed concession stand near section 126 on the main concourse will offer a unique "rotating kitchen" with new specials throughout the season that are said to be "part test kitchen, part bracket-style competition."

At the end of the season, the most popular dishes will "battle" to be crowned the arena’s new signature menu item.

Meanwhile, longtime favorites such as Parlour and Soul Bowl will offer new items, including the double smash burger and rasta pasta.

You can find photos of some of the new items to be found at Target Center this season in the gallery below: