Minnesota ties single-day high for COVID-19 deaths Wednesday

The Minnesota Department of Health reported 35 more deaths attributed to COVID-19 Wednesday—tying the record for the highest number of deaths reported in a single day since the onset of the pandemic.

The last time MDH reported 35 deaths in a single day was on May 28.

Twenty-five of the 35 newly reported deaths were in long-term care or assisted living facilities. To date, approximately 71% of Minnesota’s COVID-19 deaths have been in those types of facilities.

All of the deaths were people 60 or older. Eighteen of the 35 deaths were in the Twin Cities metro.

Minnesota’s death toll from COVID-19 is now up to 2,281.

State health officials also reported 1,082 new cases of COVID-19 out of 15,963 tests completed in a 24-hour period—a positivity rate of 6.8%. The key metric, the 7-day rolling average positivity rate, was at 5.8% as of the last update from health officials, although it is a lagging indicator. Anything over 5% is a concern for MDH as it indicates a high rate of community transmission.

