What to do in Minnesota: Things to do this weekend (Sept. 20-22)

This weekend is packed with events, including a one-of-a-kind porch music festival, tasty bites, and a fall gathering dedicated to apples.

Powderhorn Porchfest

17th Avenue South between 32nd and 34th Streets

Saturday, Sept. 21, from 4-10 p.m.

Free to attend

A south Minneapolis music festival is back as local bands turn neighborhood front porches into stages. Enjoy food trucks, beer gardens, fun activities and live music spanning over two city blocks.

Twin Cities Veg Fest

Harriet Island Park, St Paul

Sunday, Sept. 22 from 10 a.m.- 4 pm.

Free to attend

The Twin Cities Veg Fest showcases 25 food trucks offering plant-based dishes and over 75 vendors. The festival aims to be zero-waste and also features live music and cooking presentations, outdoor games, family-friendly activities, yoga classes, and more.

Shakopee Food Truck Festival

2187 County Road 101, Shakopee

Sept. 20-21

Free to attend

The event, taking place near the historic Shakopee site, "The Landing," features over 30 food truck options and vendors. If you need a break from the food, you can explore the historical buildings, play historical games and enjoy live music.

The food truck festival is open Friday, Sept. 20, from 4 to 8 p.m. and Saturday, Sept. 21, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Excelsior Apple Days

Downtown Excelsior

Sept. 20-22

Free to attend

With fall right around the corner, enjoy a lakeside festival at Apple Days in Excelsior. The event includes food vendors, history tours, Apple Pie contests, live music, and fun for the whole family.

The event is open from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. More information can be found here.

Severs Fall Festival

3121 150th Street West, Shakopee

Saturdays and Sundays

Tickets start at $19 online and $23 at the door. Children 3 and under are free.

This fall festival has been taking place since 1997, and for good reason. Families can enjoy its famous corn maze, which has a unique design each year. There are also family-friendly attractions and activities, such as the corn pit, a giant slide, a petting zoo, pumpkin blasters and more.

The festival runs every Saturday and Sunday from Sept. 14 through Oct. 27, plus MEA weekend. More information can be found here.