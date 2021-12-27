Minnesota surpasses 1 million confirmed COVID-19 infections

Expand / Collapse search

(FOX 9) - Minnesota has now surpassed one million confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began, the latest data from the state health department shows. 

The Minnesota Department of Health reported Monday there have now been 1,000,361 positive COVID-19 cases in the state and 10,359 deaths. 

At last count, there were 1,394 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Minnesota, 335 of whom were in the ICU. The MDH website showed there was only one adult ICU bed available in the Twin Cities metro and only 20 available statewide. 

Last week, MDH said the omicron variant is now believed to be the dominant COVID strain in the state and makes up the majority of COVID cases nationwide.

State health officials are encouraging people to get tested before and after holiday gatherings to limit the spread of the virus and mask up while traveling and in indoor public settings such as the grocery store or shopping mall. 