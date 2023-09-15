Minnesota students detail LeBron James surprise visit

Basketball legend LeBron James surprised a group of Minnesota students at an assembly this week in Rochester, Minnesota.

In an Instagram post, the Lakers forward shared a video of the surprise visit at the Lourdes High School auditorium. In the post, James says he was in Rochester for the week and utilized the high school's gym and weight room for workouts.

"HUGE s/o Lourdes High School in Rochester, MN for this week’s long hospitality, prayers, love and support," wrote James. "To the faculty, teachers, coaches, principal, students you guys absolute ROCK!!!!"

The exact reason for James' visit to Rochester isn't known. It comes two months after his son, Bronny, suffered cardiac arrest during a basketball practice at USC. Last month, TMZ Sports reported that Bronny had gone to the Mayo Clinic for further treatment.