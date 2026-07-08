Minnesota Aurora FC offering fans flight, ticket discounts for USL-W semifinal game

The Brief Minnesota Aurora FC faces Salmon Bay FC in the USL-W semifinals Saturday night. Aurora is partnering with Sun Country Airlines for 50% off specific flights to Seattle for the game, and 20% off tickets. With the game not starting until 9:30 p.m. central time, the best option to watch the game might be to get there in-person.



Minnesota Aurora FC is in the USL-W semifinals for the second straight season, and the team is offering fans discounts to get to Saturday night’s game in-person.

Minnesota Aurora FC offering flight, ticket discounts

The backstory:

Minnesota Aurora FC will face Salmon Bay FC Saturday night at Interbay Stadium in Seattle, with the winner advancing to the USL-W title game. The match won’t start locally until 9:30 p.m. central, so the best way to see it might be to fly to Seattle and watch in-person.

Aurora officials announced Wednesday they’re partnering with Sun County Airlines to offer 50% off specific flights to Seattle to get to the game. Aurora is also offering 20% off game tickets, once you book your flight through the discount.

Minnesota Aurora blasts USL-W over playoff travel

What they're saying:

Earlier this week, Aurora officials took to social media to voice their displeasure after not being selected as a host for the USL-W semifinals. They’re one of the best teams in the league, and routinely sell out games at TCO Stadium.

But after beating Pittsburgh Riveters SC 2-1 to win the Central Conference title, they’ll have to travel to Seattle.

"We are incredibly frustrated that our bid to host the semifinals in Minnesota has been denied. As the only team that traveled for the conference playoffs and with the best record in the league, a premier facility in TCO Stadium, and the strongest fan support in the USL W, Aurora has earned the right to host. This decision disregards player safety and well-being, forcing our team into a cross-country trip from the East Coast to the West Coast, crossing 3 time zones in barely over 72 hours, providing minimal recovery time and significantly increasing risk of injury.

"To make matters worse, the League has scheduled the game for 9:30 p.m. Central – a start time that shuts out our fans. Despite this setback, we know our fans will be behind us every step of the way as we fight to get back to the National Championship."

Minnesota Aurora FC hasn't lost a regular season match in franchise history, but they're still seeking their first USL-W championship.