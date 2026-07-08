Man hospitalized after shooting inside Minneapolis home, no arrests made

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The Brief Police responded to a shooting on the 1200 block of 36th Avenue North on Wednesday, July 8. A man was found with a potentially life-threatening gunshot wound and taken to the hospital. Investigators are still working to determine what led to the shooting and no arrests have been made.



Police are investigating after a man was found shot inside a north Minneapolis home Wednesday afternoon.

Police respond to shooting in north Minneapolis home

What we know:

Just before 2 p.m., Minneapolis police officers arrived at a home on the 1200 block of 36th Avenue North after a report of a shooting and found a man in the living room with at least one gunshot wound that could be life-threatening.

Officers gave immediate medical aid before the man was taken to the hospital by ambulance.

Police secured the scene and searched the area for evidence and possible witnesses as part of their investigation.

Investigators are still trying to figure out what led to the shooting, including whether it could have been accidental.

No arrests have been made and police are asking anyone with information to come forward.

What we don't know:

Police have not released details about what caused the shooting, the condition of the man at the hospital or any information about possible suspects.