Minnesota State Fair to feature first tribal government exhibit in history

The Minnesota State Fair is continuing its annual festivities since the pandemic shutdown and now welcomes the first tribal government exhibit in the fair’s history, Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community. SMSC is federally recognized as a sovereign Dakota Native American tribal government located southwest of the Twin Cities.

"As the original inhabitants of Minnesota, Native people have made important contributions to the state for centuries and continue to do so today. But many Minnesotans don’t know much about the state’s tribes, their history, culture and governments," said SMSC Chairman Keith Anderson.

The State Fair season brings a lot of joy to Minnesotans but SMSC Secretary & Treasurer Rebecca Crooks-Stratton says the fair is missing one of the greatest parts of Minnesota, tribal representation, saying it is "the foundation that was here long before our state even existed."

Located on the east end of the education building, the first-of-its-kind exhibit will highlight the history of SMSC and Minnesota’s 10 other tribal nations. Visitors will walk through an interactive display in the shape of a tipi that stands nearly 12 feet tall. Informational videos will be posted alongside the exterior walls of the tipi and visitors can learn more information about the Native American culture inside.

The State Fair will run from Aug. 26 – Sept. 6.

"I hope people take the time to acknowledge that there are tribes still in Minnesota. That we're all a very diverse group and that our communities have a significant impact on our local communities," said Crooks-Stratton.

Visitors will also have a chance to learn more about SMSC before the State Fair at their annual Wacipi held on Aug. 20–22. This is a free weekend-long Pow Wow that will take place at the Wacipi Grounds in Shakopee. The family-friendly event will feature hundreds of Native American dancers, drum groups, and vendors of Native American crafts and foods. The event will be concluded with fireworks. All are welcome to attend.

"We look forward to sharing information about our tribe and the other 10 sovereign nations during the State Fair this summer," said Anderson.

Visitors are encouraged to learn more about SMSC’s Understand Native Minnesota campaign with the K-12 education system. The campaign aims to improve public attitudes toward Native Americans, the education about and representation in Minnesota schools.

For more information about the Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community, visit their website.