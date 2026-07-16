Minnesota State Fair hiring 3K workers during job fair on July 22

The Brief The Minnesota State Fair is hiring for around 3,000 fair-time jobs this year. A Job Fair will be held on Wednesday, July 22, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the North End Event Center to help fill the roles. Jobs are open to anyone ages 16 or older, with most not requiring prior experience, and coming with various fair-related perks.



The Minnesota State Fair is looking for thousands of workers and is hosting a job fair to help fill positions for the 2026 Great Minnesota Get-Together.

Minnesota State Fair jobs

What we know:

The State Fair Employment Center says it will be hiring roughly 3,000 positions across various departments for the 12-day event. Jobs include ticket sellers, ticket takers, parking and park & ride attendants, barn attendants, custodians and more.

Dig deeper:

Applicants must be at least 16 years old, and most positions do not require previous experience. Shifts can range from six to 12 hours per day during the fair, which runs Thursday, Aug. 27 through Labor Day, Sept. 7.

What you can do:

The State Fair’s eighth annual Job Fair is set for Wednesday, July 22, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the North End Event Center on the fairgrounds. The applicant line will begin forming at 3 p.m., and anyone in line by 6:45 p.m. will be able to participate.

During the process, applicants will meet with a State Fair representative and may be interviewed on the spot if their interests and availability match an open position. No resume is needed for the application process.

The fair will also be offering volunteer opportunities during the event.

Why you should care:

State Fair jobs come with benefits like free admission, valuable work experience, and the chance to make new friends and connections.

Organizers say it’s a great way to be part of Minnesota’s most well-known celebration.