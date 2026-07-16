Map: Current air quality from wildfire smoke in Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Heavy smoke from wildfires burning in northern Minnesota and Canada has spread across Minnesota, prompting air quality alerts and canceling some outdoor events and activities due to the hazardous conditions.
Take a look at the map above to see where wildfire smoke is heaviest and air quality conditions are at their worst in Minnesota.
The Source: This story uses information from the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.