Minnesota State Fair announces new malt flavor

The Minnesota State Fair asked, and Minnesota, you answered the call. After a tense round of voting, Midwest Dairy has its new flavor that will be for sale at the Dairy Building during the Great Minnesota Get Together.

That flavor? Cheers for Cherry (I guess the flavor name Cherry Garcia was taken…).

Cheers for Cherry beat out and Churro Your Way and Cookie Time to win the coveted 2023 Flavor of the Fair Contest.

"Cheers for Cherries truly embodies the essence of the dairy goodness and environmental friendliness Midwest Dairy farm families work to provide," Liz Stiras, Marketing and Communications Manager for Midwest Dairy said in a press release. "We are thrilled to showcase Cheers for Cherries as the official Flavor of the Fair to celebrate Minnesota and the dairy community at this year’s State Fair."

During the Fair’s run, Cheers for Cherry will come as either a malt or a sundae with a "decadent: drizzle of dark chocolate on top."