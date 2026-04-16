Minnesota State Fair’s historic 4-H building set for renovation as part of $35M project

The Brief A $35 million campaign is underway to renovate the historic 4-H Building at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds and expand 4-H programs statewide. The project has raised 60% of its goal, with a $10 million donation from Kathy and Jim Cargill helping to launch the effort. Renovations will modernize the 85-year-old building and boost year-round youth programming, with completion set for the 2027 State Fair.



A major fundraising campaign aims to transform the Minnesota State Fair’s 4-H Building in an effort to expand opportunities for young people across the state.

Minnesota State Fair, 4-H launch historic renovation fundraiser

What we know:

The Minnesota State Fair and Minnesota 4-H announced they are teaming up to renovate the three-story, 100,000-square-foot 4-H Building on the fairgrounds, while also expanding statewide programming. The campaign is the largest of its kind for both organizations, with 60% of the $35 million goal already raised, according to a press release.

Dig deeper:

The building, which opened in 1939, is a hub for nearly 5,000 4-H youth participants who earn trips to the fair each year. Organizers say it provides dorm space for up to 700 young people nightly, and serves thousands of meals during the State Fair and other events.

The project will add new stages for performing arts, updated STEM spaces, a teaching kitchen, a media studio and flexible workshop areas designed to support programs from April through October, including camps and career-exploration activities for youth statewide.

Technical updates will include new windows, elevators, accessibility improvements, fire and safety system upgrades, better ventilation, and expanded restrooms and showers.

The backstory:

Minnesota 4-H, part of the University of Minnesota Extension, is the state’s largest youth development program, reaching nearly 58,000 young people each year. Enrollment has grown by a third over the past four years, with a goal to reach 100,000 youth participants using the renovated building as a center for leadership and development, a press release says.

What they're saying:

"The 4-H Building is more than a structure and its potential expands far beyond the 12 days of the fair," said Bev Durgan, the University of Minnesota's Dean of Extension, in a press release. "Through this campaign, we are making an investment in the future of 4-H and young people for generations to come."

"We’re deeply grateful for the early generosity that has helped launch this effort," said Minnesota State Fair CEO Renee Alexander. "The 4-H Building is an iconic part of our historic fairgrounds, and this investment is about making sure it continues to serve Minnesota’s youth for generations. There’s still work to do, and we’re hopeful Minnesotans will step forward to help us reach our goal to fully realize what this space can be."

"The skills Minnesota’s youth need to succeed in life and careers are changing rapidly, and Minnesota 4-H ensures they are ready to meet those challenges," said Jennifer Skuza, Minnesota 4-H Director and University of Minnesota Extension Associate Dean. "This renovation will allow us to improve how we showcase youth achievement and innovation and build connections to future opportunities by linking fair activities to year-round programs, educational pathways and community engagement."

What's next:

Renovations will begin after this year’s fair, with completion planned for the 2027 State Fair. Exterior work is already underway.

Donors giving $1,000 or more will be recognized on a first-floor donor wall.