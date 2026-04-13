Minnesota storms: 2nd tornado reported in southern MN

The Brief A tornado was first reported in Martin County near Truman, Minnesota at approximately 6:25 p.m. and remained on the ground as of 6:32 p.m. A second tornado was reported around 7:20 p.m. in Faribault County. A tornado watch remains in effect for parts of southern Minnesota and central Wisconsin until 10 p.m. Monday.



A tornado has been reported on Monday evening as severe storms continue to push through Minnesota.

Tornadoes reported

What we know:

Observers have spotted a tornado in southern Minnesota amid a line of storms pushing through Monday evening.

The tornado was first reported in Martin County just north of Truman, Minnesota at about 6:25 p.m.

Spotters and fire departments later reported the tornado was still on the ground at 6:32 p.m. closer to Amboy, Minnesota in Blue Earth County.

Local perspective:

There are reports that the tornado caused damage to a farm outbuilding. So far, there aren't any reports of injuries caused by the storm.

2nd tornado reported

Timeline:

A second tornado was reported at 7:20 p.m. six miles west of Elmore, Minnesota in Faribault.

No further details were reported in terms of location and damage.

Big picture view:

A tornado watch is in effect for parts of southern Minnesota and central Wisconsin until 10 p.m. on Monday.

Storms earlier in the afternoon dropped large hail on parts of the state.