Expand / Collapse search
Tornado Warning
until MON 8:15 PM CDT, Waseca County, Freeborn County
13
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from MON 7:22 PM CDT until MON 8:15 PM CDT, Steele County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 11:00 PM CDT, Polk County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until MON 8:15 PM CDT, Nobles County, Jackson County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Marshall County, Polk County, Marshall County, Kittson County, Polk County, Kittson County, Kittson County
Flash Flood Warning
from MON 5:01 PM CDT until MON 11:00 PM CDT, Goodhue County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from MON 7:45 PM CDT until MON 8:45 PM CDT, Freeborn County, Faribault County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from MON 8:09 PM CDT until MON 9:00 PM CDT, Freeborn County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until MON 8:45 PM CDT, Dodge County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from MON 7:42 PM CDT until MON 8:45 PM CDT, Blue Earth County, Waseca County
Tornado Watch
from MON 3:13 PM CDT until MON 10:00 PM CDT, Houston County, Fillmore County, Olmsted County, Dodge County, Mower County, Winona County, Wabasha County, La Crosse County, Buffalo County
Tornado Watch
from MON 3:11 PM CDT until MON 10:00 PM CDT, Goodhue County, Le Sueur County, Faribault County, Watonwan County, Blue Earth County, Nicollet County, Brown County, Steele County, Freeborn County, Waseca County, Rice County, Martin County, Pepin County, Dunn County, Pierce County, Eau Claire County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
until MON 10:00 PM CDT, Cottonwood County, Rock County, Jackson County, Murray County, Nobles County, Pipestone County

Plowable hail, egg-sized hail in Minnesota storms: Photos

By
Updated  April 13, 2026 5:40pm CDT
Weather
FOX 9

The Brief

    • Storms pushed through Minnesota on Monday have brought reports of large hail balls.
    • A tornado watch is in effect Monday evening and the storms have brought two tornado warnings in southern Minnesota.

(FOX 9) - Storms that are pushing through Minnesota on Monday have brought some significant hail, photos show.

Hail falls during Monday storms

What we know:

According to the National Weather Service, in Rice County, where there was a tornado warning, there have been hail reports of up to three inches in diameter. Elsewhere, there were egg and golf-ball-sized hail reported in Faribault and ping ping ball-sized hail reported in Cannon Falls.

Also in Faribault, the weather service shared a photo showing a heavy dropping of hail that was so voluminous that there was enough to be plowed.

Hail-covered road out of a car window with a white sky and rearview mirror in the foreground

Hail-covered road in Dennison, Minnesota on April 13, 2026. Photo submitted by Madison Nygaard.

Big picture view:

A tornado watch is in effect for parts of southern Minnesota and central Wisconsin until 10 p.m. on Monday.

WeatherMinnesota