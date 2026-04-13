Plowable hail, egg-sized hail in Minnesota storms: Photos

The Brief Storms pushed through Minnesota on Monday have brought reports of large hail balls. A tornado watch is in effect Monday evening and the storms have brought two tornado warnings in southern Minnesota.



Storms that are pushing through Minnesota on Monday have brought some significant hail, photos show.

Hail falls during Monday storms

What we know:

According to the National Weather Service, in Rice County, where there was a tornado warning, there have been hail reports of up to three inches in diameter. Elsewhere, there were egg and golf-ball-sized hail reported in Faribault and ping ping ball-sized hail reported in Cannon Falls.

Also in Faribault, the weather service shared a photo showing a heavy dropping of hail that was so voluminous that there was enough to be plowed.

Hail-covered road in Dennison, Minnesota on April 13, 2026. Photo submitted by Madison Nygaard.

Big picture view:

A tornado watch is in effect for parts of southern Minnesota and central Wisconsin until 10 p.m. on Monday.