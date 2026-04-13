Plowable hail, egg-sized hail in Minnesota storms: Photos
(FOX 9) - Storms that are pushing through Minnesota on Monday have brought some significant hail, photos show.
Hail falls during Monday storms
What we know:
According to the National Weather Service, in Rice County, where there was a tornado warning, there have been hail reports of up to three inches in diameter. Elsewhere, there were egg and golf-ball-sized hail reported in Faribault and ping ping ball-sized hail reported in Cannon Falls.
Also in Faribault, the weather service shared a photo showing a heavy dropping of hail that was so voluminous that there was enough to be plowed.
Hail-covered road in Dennison, Minnesota on April 13, 2026. Photo submitted by Madison Nygaard.
Big picture view:
A tornado watch is in effect for parts of southern Minnesota and central Wisconsin until 10 p.m. on Monday.