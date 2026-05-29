MN Gov. Walz signs bills on fraud, cannabis, Capitol security and other measures

The Brief Minnesota Governor Tim Walz signed nine bills on Tuesday and 14 bills on Wednesday as the state's legislative session comes to an end. The new laws range from niche updates to broad funding for state projects. There are also measures to increase protection from fraud, investments in security and updates to state education programs.



The Minnesota governor signed an array of bills following the end of the legislative session.

The new laws include increased fraud protection, Capitol security measures, cannabis supply chain regulation, in addition to infrastructure funding and general fund bonding for land and development purchases.

Bills signed into law

Crime and safety:

SF 3432: This bill provides investment into security measures at the Minnesota State Capitol. It also creates a database of emergency contact information of elected officials and establishes a Security Services Task Force.

HF 3489: Following the passage of a law that makes child grooming a felony in Minnesota, the signing of HF 3489 provides funding for investigative staffing costs related to the student maltreatment program.

Education:

HF 3900: Voters will have the chance to support funding for Minnesota schools this fall without having to raise taxes. The signing of HF 3900 could bring about an amendment to the Minnesota constitution that would allow the Permanent School Fund, established in 1858, to contribute more to schools across the state. The ballot question will ask, " Shall the Minnesota Constitution be amended to increase the funding going to all school districts from the permanent school fund, which is a fund that supports school districts without raising individual income or property taxes, effective July 1, 2027?"

SF 4282: Forecasted spending for the Department of Education, the Department of Human Services, the Department of Children, Youth, and Families, as well as the Metropolitan Council's Special Transportation service are adjusted with the signing of SF 4282.

HF 4252: The governor signed a higher education finance and policy bill that updates technical, policy and consumer protection updates to higher education institutions and state financial aid programs. HF 4252 also makes investments in the Fostering Independence Grant Program to support Minnesota students who were in the foster care system and adds protection, as well as academic accommodations, for pregnant and parenting students. The bill also strengthens fraud prevention measures for state financial aid programs by using identity verification systems at Minnesota State Colleges and Universities, which includes provisions that could revoke eligibility for state financial aid if someone is found to have committed fraud in any financial aid program.

HF 2433: This education finance bill funds school safety initiatives, which includes a statewide anonymous threat reporting system utilized by the Department of Public Safety. The bill also creates a "compensatory revenue hold harmless," which protects school districts from "decreases in revenue due to decreases in compensatory funding."

HF 4492: This bill makes technical changes to the state's READ Act and adds an early literacy field requirement for teacher candidates. Veterans who were unable to complete their high school education due to service in the Korean Conflict or Vietnam War will also receive their diploma upon request with the signing of this bill, which goes into effect on July 1, 2026.

Health:

SF 4401: Medical and adult-use cannabis supply chains are streamlined with the signing of SF 4401. The bill also requires the Office of Cannabis Management to develop a feasibility study to explore a therapeutic psilocybin program.

HF 3825: Several health professions, including those that practice acupuncture and herbal medicine practice, athletic training, mortuary science, social work, dentistry practice, marriage and family therapy, pharmacy practice, physical therapists, and advanced practice registered nurses, have had their licenses, registration, and scope of practice requirements modified with the signing of HF 3825.

SF 4476: The Human Services Omnibus bill makes modifications to state provisions to improve the management and oversight of provided services related to continuity of care, long-term care facilities, health care, Department of Human Services Office of Inspector General policy, background studies, uniform services standards, aging and disability services as well as electronic visit verification.

SF 4612: State investments were added to Minnesota’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), as well as food security for both food shelves and food banks with the signing of SF 4612. It also includes and insulin safety net program, investments in Medicaid and modifications to childcare licensing programs. The entire bill goes into effect on June 30, 2026.

SF 334: This bill establishes a Human Services Systems Modernization Fund aimed at supporting statewide technology updates and improving outdated human services technology across the state.

Infrastructure:

HF 719: $1.2 billion was authorized for capital projects through a general obligation funding bill. The projects include state asset preservation, water infrastructure improvements, transportation infrastructure projects and other various other improvements to highways, bridges, energy redevelopment.

HF 2484: This general fund bonding bill authorizes the state to purchase land, buildings and other capital improvements. The developments include veteran memorials, improvement designs for the St. Paul RiverCentre, a Center for Communication and Development in Minneapolis and a grant to the Minnesota Historical Society for the Heroes and Heritage Interpretive Trail Loop in Dakota County.

Other:

SF 4339: The signing of SF 4339, modifies the system requirements and implements an electronic positive response system. This goes into effect on Aug. 1, 2026, and contact information for a person regarding the location must be designated by the operator by Jan. 1, 2027. The Gopher State One Call excavation notice system should be contacted at 811 at least 48 hours before the start of an excavation project to ensure no damage is done to underground facilities.

HF 3298: A reimbursement program for underground petroleum storage tank systems with pressurized single-walled steel piping is in place with the signing of HF 3298, allowing property owners to recoup some of the cost of replacing old underground fuel tanks. The reimbursement period ends on June 30, 2036.

SF 3891: Eggs that are past their quality assurance date can now legally be donated to charitable programs for distribution. The bill clarifies that eating a product "sell by" or "best if used by" dates does not mean eating the product will harm the consumer.

SF 5200: The governor also signed SF 5200, which makes technical corrections to what it calls "miscellaneous oversights, inconsistencies, ambiguities, unintended results, and technical errors." It also states anyone who is overpaid any benefits they are not entitled to must repay that amount.

HF 2438: This tax bill includes multiple changes to the policy on federal tax conformity, including a "Sustainable Aviation Fuel," which is liquid fuel that is derived from biomass created by a "fuel production pathway" that "achieves at least a 50 percent life cycle greenhouse gas emissions reduction in comparison with petroleum-based aviation gasoline".

SF 2077: The Department of Natural Resources will execute a phased rollout of an electronic licensing system and provide funds for the Agricultural Utilization Research Institute (AURI) for legal costs. AURI's stated goal is to "create a thriving economic environment by developing new Minnesota food and agricultural business opportunities." Also included in the bill are funds for projects dedicated to the benefit of the environment, such as wildlife area management. The bill also extends unemployment insurance eligibility for miners on the Iron Range.

HF 3629: In response to widespread fraud reported across the state, grant management provisions have been strengthened with the passage of HF 3629. This includes payment withholding in cases of credible fraud allegations.

HF 4591: This state government and finance bill provides one-time funding for public television grants and establishes the Memorial Park Working Group in honor of Speaker Emerita Melissa Hortman and her husband Mark Hortman. The bill also updates appropriations for the Office of Inspector General and agencies that interact with the office. There is also a grantee fraud risk rating system that makes funding changes to the legislature and state boards.

HF 4188: Some of the state's Department of Commerce regulations, including consumer protection, financial institution securities, insurance and lawful gambling are modernized and modified with the signing of HF 4188. The bill also includes tightened oversight on lending, establishes new mortgage standards and updates regulations for modern financial products like virtual currency.