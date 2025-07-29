Sen. Anderson, Nicole Mitchell special election date declared by Gov. Walz

The Brief Minnesota voters in Senate districts 29 and 47 will have the opportunity to fill vacant seats left by the death of Sen. Bruce Anderson and the resignation of Nicole Mitchell. Special elections will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 4. If necessary, special primary elections will be held on Aug. 26. Those looking to run can file an affidavit for candidacy with the Secretary of State, or with county auditors within each senate district from July 30, until Aug. 6 at 5 p.m.



A date to elect the replacements for seats left vacated by Senator Bruce Anderson and former Senator Nicole Mitchell has been declared by Minnesota Governor Tim Walz.

Mitchell, Anderson special elections

What we know:

On Tuesday, Gov. Walz formally issued two writs of special election to fill the now vacant seats.

On July 21, 2025, Minnesota Senate GOP officials confirmed Anderson had died unexpectedly at the age of 75.

He was first elected to the Minnesota Senate in 2012, and was actively serving at the time, representing Senate District 29 – encompassing cities such as Becker, Monticello and Buffalo in central Minnesota.

On July 25, 2024, former Sen. Nicole Mitchell resigned from the Minnesota Senate after she was found guilty of first-degree burglary stemming from an April 2024 incident during which she broke into the home of her stepmother.

Mitchell was in her first term serving Senate District 47, which covers the Woodbury area. She was elected in 2022.

Special election dates

Dig deeper:

Special elections to fill the vacancies in Districts 29 and 47 will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025. If necessary, special primary elections for nominations will be held on Aug. 26.

Those looking to run can file an affidavit for candidacy with the Secretary of State, or with county auditors within each senate district from July 30, until Aug. 6 at 5 p.m.