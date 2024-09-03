Minnesota saw the largest increase in egg prices over last year: analysis

The Brief Egg prices have increased drastically nationwide in 2024. Minnesota saw the largest increase in the U.S. Outside of eggs, other grocery prices have remained stable in Minnesota over the past year. Experts blame avian flu cases for driving the egg price increases.



Minnesota saw the largest increase in egg prices over the past year as egg prices continue to soar nationwide, a new analysis shows.

What we know

Datasembly, a grocery and retail pricing intelligence firm, tracks weekly changes in pricing for grocery products using data from more than 150,000 different stores across the U.S.

Nationally, Datasembly says egg prices have soared over the last year, increasing more than 50 percent nationwide.

The worst state for egg price increases is Minnesota, which saw a nation-leading 68.7 percent increase in the egg price index.

Iowa is not far behind in second place with a 67 percent increase.

Over the past year, Datasembly reports Minnesota saw a 1.1 percent increase in its "All Grocery" price index. That puts Minnesota in the middle of the pack for grocery price changes. Over the last two years, Minnesota's price index has risen 8.8 percent, which is just below the U.S. average, according to Datasembly.

Going back to 2019, the "All Grocery" price index for Minnesotans has increased a whopping 30.7 percent. Despite the drastic climb during the pandemic, Minnesota had the second-lowest increase over that span.

Context

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics' consumer price index (CPI) report from July also showed a drastic uptick in egg prices. According to the CPI report, egg prices were up 19.1 percent in July alone.

Egg prices steadily decreased in 2023 after spiking in 2022. Experts blame avian flu cases for the recent spikes, as the disease has forced flocks to be culled to combat its spread.

Grocery prices changes over last year

Top state increases in "All Grocery" over the past year, according to Datasembly:

Vermont 2.9%

Hawaii 2.2%

Maine 1.8%

New Hampshire 1.8%

Illinois 1.7%

Top states with price decreases for all grocery items in the past year:

New Jersey -0.8%

Connecticut -0.6%

Pennsylvania -0.5%

Maryland -0.4%

Delaware -0.1%