Minnesota reports fewer than 100 new single-day COVID-19 cases for 1st time since spring 2020

The Minnesota Department of Health reported 95 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, the first time the state has reported fewer than 100 cases in a single day since last spring.

The 95 newly reported cases were out of 7,051 tests, a 1.4% positivity rate. Minnesota’s seven-day rolling average test positivity rate has fallen to 1.9% from its spring peak at 7.4% in early April. Anything over 5% is a concern for MDH because it indicates a high rate of community transmission.

Only one new death was reported on Monday, a Hennepin County resident in their 90s. Minnesota has now seen a total of 603,966 COVID-19 cases and 7,518 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Non-ICU hospitalizations for COVID-19 have also fallen below 100. There are currently 98 people hospitalized with COVID-19, but not in the ICU and 49 COVID-19 patients in the ICU.